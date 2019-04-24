Menu
Scott Morrison with Clive Palmer in the House of Representatives in Parliament House, Canberra. Picture: Gary Ramage
Politics

PM ‘close to deal with Palmer’

by Staff writers
24th Apr 2019 2:48 AM | Updated: 7:30 AM
AUSTRALIAN Prime Miniser Scott Morrison could be set to secure Clive Palmer a Senate seat.

The Australian reports that a deal is being worked on that would see Mr Palmer's United Australia Party preferenced ahead of One Nation and Katter's Australian Party on the Liberal party's how-to-vote cards.

Clive Palmer with Scott Morrison during Question Time. Picture: Gary Ramage
Under the reported deal, which was meant to be finalised this week, the United Australia Party would preference the Liberals and Liberal National Party second on its how-to-vote cards, a move that could help the Coalition hang on to some marginal seats.

The Australian reports that Mr Palmer is polling between five and 14 per cent of the primary vote in four marginal seats across four states. Those include the Tasmanian seat of Braddon, the Western Australian seat of Pearce, the NSW seat of Lindsay and the Queensland seat of Herbert.

 

Cathy O'Toole holds the seat of Herbert by 0.02 per cent. Picture: Shae Beplate
Pearce Liberal member Christian Porter with wife Jennifer and son Lachlan. Picture: Supplied
Mr Palmer would not comment on the deal, only saying "It's a secret".

Mr Morrison has said the Liberals are talking to many other parties about preferences.

"As we come to close nominations, you'd expect that we're talking to a number of parties," he told Sky News. "This election of course will be close. Everybody's vote will matter. I'll tell you who Labor Party will be talking to: they'll be talking to the Greens as usual, Labor and the Greens backed in by GetUp. And Bill Shorten is the godfather of GetUp."

Clive Palmer announcing he will run for a Queensland senate seat. Picture: AAP
Mr Palmer won the Queensland seat of Fairfax in 2013 but did not recontest it in 2016.

 

To read more visit The Australian

