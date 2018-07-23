Prime Minister joins leading dignitaries in memorial opening

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk cut the ribbon to open the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial on Saturday.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull was one of the leading figures that gave his blessing to Maryborough's new Gallipoli to Armistice memorial at the weekend.

Dignitaries representing Britain, New Zealand, Belgium and Turkey, Australian War Museum director Brendan Nelson and senior military officers were also at the launch of the unique $5 million complex on Saturday.

Tracing the journey of Anzacs through the Great War, the modern memorial includes the whispered stories of soldiers, weathered steel columns rising as high as 8m to represent the cliffs of Gallipoli and ironbark representations of the three first boats to land at Anzac Cove.

It complements the existing statue of Duncan Chapman, the first man to set foot on the beach at Gallipoli during the war.

Committee president Nancy Bates said it was a fitting way to remember the sacrifice of Australians during the conflict and to help everyone understand our involvement in the war.

"People can get an overall perspective of events in World War I and also get personal views, often surprising, of men on the front line who wrote so many letters home," she said.

"It's an incredibly moving, sometimes confronting, memorial that's not only meaningful to the people of the Fraser Coast and to Queenslanders but it's also important to us as a nation and to our allies."

The memorial was funded by about $2.8 million from Local, State and Federal Governments.