PM calls in to New Italy to open new highway
THEY arrived at New Italy like any other bus group travelling on the Pacific Highway.
Walking into the cafe, he ordered a coffee and she bought a souvenir.
The only difference? The woman was NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and man was Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Surrounded by media staff and security, as well as fellow politicians Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Page MP Kevin Hogan, the dignitaries arrived at New Italy this morning to officially open the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade of the Pacific Highway.
Mr Morrison and Ms Berejiklian acknowledged the area they were in was significantly different now to how it was one year ago when it was then surrounded by fire devastation, and noted the remarkable comeback of the area as they prepared to face the media throng.
MORE TO COME.