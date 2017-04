Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull (L) and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten sweep water from a store in a cyclone damaged area March 30, 2017 in Bowen, Australia.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Gladys Berejiklian are set to visit Lismore today to see firsthand the damage of the flood.

Mr Turnbull and Ms Berejiklian are also set to visit Murwillumbah.

The NSW premier has pledged her government will do whatever it can to help flood-hit communities.

It's understood she is likely to make an announcement during her visit, national media have reported.