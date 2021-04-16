Prime coastal land to go under the hammer

A prime parcel of commercial land at Brooms Head in northern NSW will go under the hammer on Saturday.

Located at 92 Ocean Road through Ray White Yamba, the lucky bidder will acquire 1008 square metres of land with two detached buildings that comprise five accommodation units, a manager’s residence, and retail space.

The former Brooms Head General Store and Holiday Units, which is zoned B1 Neighbourhood Centre, also consists of 94 solar panels with three inverter units, and a single two-pump fuel bowser.

Commercial opportunity: 92 Ocean Road, Brooms Head is up for auction on Saturday April 17, 2021. Photo: Ray White Yamba

Although a retail space is attached, it is understood it will be sold as a vacant possession, giving buyers flexibility on how to use the space.

Since learning of the auction, locals and visitors to Brooms Head have shared their thoughts on social media as to what the site could become.

“I stayed there with my children last year for a few weeks and in my opinion there are plenty of options. It just really needs some work and someone with a little vision and creativity to take it on,” one Facebook user said.

“Plenty of potential for the right person willing to invest long-term.”

Meanwhile, others would like to see more drastic changes to the site.

“I hope they demolish it. New shop, new people. It will be good for everyone,” another Facebook user wrote.

Ray White Yamba real estate agent Daniel Kelly said the wear and tear of the site has done little to deter prospective buyers.

“This is more of a project given the building needs a bit of work from that point of view, and that’s either been appealing to some or not,” he said.

“But overall interest has been quite good with a mix of locals and those from outside the region making inquiries so I think it’s strong enough to see this property sold.”

While Mr Kelly could not disclose what price the vendors expect, it’s understood bidding may reach the $1 million dollar mark.

The auction starts on site at 10am, Saturday April 17.

