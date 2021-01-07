Menu
Richmond Valley Council is seeking expressions on interest in this unusual block at Evans Head.
Prime coastal land comes with a huge stumbling block

David Kirkpatrick
7th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
THERE’S an unusual plot of land only a few blocks from the beach at Evans Head for sale, but there’s a huge stumbling block for a potential new owners turning it into their own little slice of paradise.

You see, the block of land at 41 Cypress Street, Evans Head contains a very large disused water reservoir.

Although the land is zoned R1 General Residential, and measures 1543sqm, it contains the decommissioned water reservoir.

While it might be good to water the lawn with, building a home on the block would be all the more tricky with the reservoir in place.

Any development on the land would require consent from council.

Since it was placed on the market late last year, there’s been plenty of interest in the block.

Comments on the council’s Facebook site range from the serious to wacky.

“Council would be selling it so they don’t have the cost associated with demolition of the tank and the headaches of the close proximity of the boundaries,” Peter Smith said.

Rowan Gardiner said the disused water tank would make a “mad condo”.

Meanwhile, Michele Yates suggested the council should gift to the Neighbourhood Centre.

The land is to be sold via expressions of interest.

Offers must be received no later than 5pm on Monday, January 25.

