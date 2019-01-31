Priest remembered for dedication to his community

AWARDED: Father Leo Donnelly accepting the Croce Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (the Cross for the Church and Pontiff) in 2018 for distinguished service to the church.

"ST VINCENT'S Private Hospital would not be what it is today without the influence of Father Leo Donnelly."

Chairman of the hospital, Father Paul McDonald joined parishioners from Lismore and Port Macquarie in remembering the popular Catholic priest who died last week in Sydney, aged 91.

He died as a result of a stroke after being admitted to hospital to combat an infection.

Fr Donnelly was well-known for his homilies - always well-prepared and concise, and always adhering to his seven-minute rule.

Father D, as he was affectionately known, was Parish Priest at St Agnes' Catholic Parish, Port Macquarie from 1970 until his retirement in 2018, and before that, he was active in the Lismore Diocese.

He was appointed to Lismore as Bishop's Secretary in 1954 to 1955. Then again from 1958 to 1970.

Fr McDonald said Fr Donnelly was the Chair of St Vincent's from 1958 to 1970 and spoke of his contribution to the hospital.

"Because of his good connections to the government of the day he was able to secure substantial funding for the hospital, and was instrumental in establishing a dispensary, refurbishing theatres and installing elevators.

He said Fr Donnelly's biggest contribution to the hospital was noted by the Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie in the Federal Parliament, who said St Vincent's was able to 'set up the first rehabilitation unit in Australia for people recovering from stroke and similar things'.

Fr McDonald said Fr Donnelly's sharp financial acumen led to the creation of the Diocesan Investment Fund in 1964.

Acknowledging the diocesan works that resulted from Fr Donnelly's initiatives, Dr Gillespie said: "In education, in training, in employment, in disability services, aged care, child care, homelessness services, social services and a whole range of areas, Father Donnelly delivered on a vision for our community that saw the establishment of many local services that have helped so many people and created many opportunities for the people of our region".

He was renowned for his entrepreneurial and altruistic spirit focused on helping those in need, effectively touching the lives of thousands from the youngest to the oldest residents of the areas he served.

Among his many recognitions, Fr Donnelly received the Order of Australia Medal in 2002 for service to the development of a broad range of social welfare and education programs under the auspices of the Catholic Church and to the community of Port Macquarie.

He was also awarded the Croce Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (the Cross for the Church and Pontiff) in 2018 for distinguished service to the Church, which is only awarded by the Pope.

Fr Donnelly farewelled his community during his retirement Mass in March 2018.

"I can think of no greater privilege than to be called to lead a faith community, but with that comes the responsibility to do your very best for the people of that community," he said .

"Looking back, I think we can claim that, together, we have kicked a few goals, but none of it would have been possible without the loyalty, support and deep faith of this faith community."

Over the 68 years he was a priest, Fr Donelly celebrated mass around 20,000 times.

The final word belong to Fr Donelly.

"I was an altar boy at the opening of the church. I was the first priest from Port Macquarie. I was only ever in two places, Port and Lismore. I have been uniquely blessed and at the heart of that blessing are the people who have accepted me, encouraged me, over those years. I am and always have been in your debt."

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, Port Macquarie, tomorrow (Friday, February 1), at 10.30am.