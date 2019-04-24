PRIDE: Service runs in the Wardle family

PROUD MOMENT: Ballina's Ralph Wardle will be joined in this year's Ballina Anzac Day parade by another three generations of his family.

BALLINA'S Ralph Wardle will be feeling particularly proud on Anzac Day this year.

The former National Serviceman, who is a regular in the annual Ballina parades, will tomorrow be joined by three other generations of his family in the march along River St.

"I'm just thankful they (his family) can get here to do it," the 83-year-old said.

Mr Wardle was called up for National Service from his Wollongong home in 1955, and then served in the Civilian Military Force through to 1960. In 1966, he moved to Ballina with his family.

Two of his three children went on to serve in the army.

On Anzac Day, Mr Wardle will be joined by his son David, who served from 1981 to 2003, firstly in artillery and then with the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (RAEME) in the aviation section working on the Blackhawk helicopters. He was deployed to East Timor in 1999 and 2000.

Brian Martins is David's son-in-law and serving in RAEME as a diesel mechanic/fitter, based in Enogerra in Brisbane.

The fourth generation of Mr Wardle's family to be marching will be his great-grandson, Ewan Martins, who will be wearing the medals of members of the Wardle family who served in World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Borneo and the Malay Emergency, and will carry a board with photos.

The medals include those of Joseph Wardle, who served in France and Belgium in World War I, and Ralph Wardle Snr, who served in World War II in the 1st Australian Special Radio Detachment, a secret unit.

Mr Wardle's daughter, Denise, is serving in the Army in transport in Townsville, but it is unlikely she will be able to attend the Ballina parade.