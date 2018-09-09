Menu
GOT TO GO: The price of Perhamsford at 436 Pittsworth Felton Rd, has been dropped by $100,000.
Price slashed on piece of Darling Downs history

24th Oct 2018 4:44 PM
>>FULL DETAILS: Perhamsford hits the market

THE SELLERS of a magnificent, refurbished piece of Darling Downs history on the outskirts of Pittsworth have slashed $100,000 from the property's asking price.

Perched atop Copps Hill, "Perhamsford" a beautifully restored two-storey home is now for sale for $549,000.

An open home is being held this Saturday, from 10.30-11.30am.

The building was erected in 1906, and was the home of William Perham Copp - a carpenter, contractor and architect, and one of the nine founding councillors of the Jondaryan Shire Council.

He eventually went on to serve as mayor.

The original home, which was raised and restored in 1989, makes up the upper floor, and includes a large family kitchen, north-facing lounge room, three bedrooms, an office, and family bathroom.

Downstairs is a large family room with slow combustion stove that opens out to a lovely terrace and the garden beyond, as well as two bedrooms, spacious bathroom and generous laundry.

For more information, contact Webster Cavanagh's Andrew Webster on 0477 589 758 or Jacqui Eather on 0409 475 116.

