Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOK 1: Piper dress from Myer, $149.95; Levis jacket from Myer, $149.95; Status Anxiety purse from Myer, $79.95; Witchery shoes, $129.95; and Lovisa rings, $12.99.
LOOK 1: Piper dress from Myer, $149.95; Levis jacket from Myer, $149.95; Status Anxiety purse from Myer, $79.95; Witchery shoes, $129.95; and Lovisa rings, $12.99. Jerad Williams
Fashion & Beauty

Pretty in pastel for change of season

by CHANTAY LOGAN
13th Aug 2018 2:23 PM

Spring's arriving early in the fashion world, with pastel hues and pretty accessories breathing fresh life into wardrobes.

Lighten up your look with lilac - stylist Liana Gow-Killingbeck is tipping it as the season's biggest trend.

Millennial pink is popping up too, but the pretty purple is a softer way to make a style statement.

"Reach for the pastel hue in a soft knit, midi dress or statement skirt and style with white and denim classics for a hip yet effortless ensemble,” Liana says.

Comfort lovers are in for a treat, with fashionable flats on point.

"Pointed shoe styles are an elegant option to keep your toes warm and outfit chic as the season begins to swing,” Liana says.

"Invest in a pointy pair of casual flats for an all-round staple shoe, or strap into a sexy pair of stilettos to elevate your after-dark aesthetic.

"Meet in the middle with a classic block-heeled sandal.”

Accessories are also injecting character into season-bridging staples.

"A wallet-friendly trend currently making waves across Instagram is resin-made earrings in various tones of tortoiseshell,” Liana says.

"Opt for a funky pair of retro-inspired hoops or drop earrings to lift your accessories game.”

Photos: Jerad Williams

Model: Cate Collins at Que Models, quemodels.com

Location: Kira & Kira, kiraandkira.com.au

Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR, Instagram @nmedia_pr

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
fashion liana gow-killingbeck pastel spring
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Major hazard': Needles dumped in street bins

    premium_icon 'Major hazard': Needles dumped in street bins

    Council News SYRINGES and needles need to be disposed of correctly so that workers are kept safe when emptying bins across the region.

    Surf life saving clubs share helicopter service funds

    premium_icon Surf life saving clubs share helicopter service funds

    Lifesaving 18 clubs benefit from distribution of funds

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    News Fundraiser to support Damien Roadley's family

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    News Hard going for crews with "strong winds and erratic fire behaviour"

    Local Partners