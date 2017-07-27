Pretty dangerous: The top 3 weed offenders in Lismore

PRETTY DANGEROUS: The Japanese sunflower (Tithonia diversifolia), a robust and bushy plant that can be short or long-lived, growing up to 3m tall. Also known as Mexican sunflower, tree marigold and shrub sunflower, it is native to eastern Mexico and Central America and widely naturalised in the coastal districts of Queensland and northern NSW.

THEY may look bright and pretty but some of them most colourful flowers hide a sinister motive.

On Thursday Lismore City Council in its July Biodiversity News announced their top weeds of the season and they are asking resident to help them eradicate these heinous plants.

Here's a list of the flower-power offenders and treatments to help keep your garden, community and the natural environment weed-free.

First offender is the Japanese sunflower (Tithonia diversifolia), a robust and bushy plant that can be short or long-lived, growing up to 3m tall.

Its leaves have three or five-pointed lobes and scalloped margins while the large yellow daisy-like flower-heads are about 10cm across.

Also known as Mexican sunflower, tree marigold and shrub sunflower, it is native to eastern Mexico and Central America and widely naturalised in the coastal districts of Queensland and northern NSW.

In our region it's a common weed of roadsides, railway lines, creek banks, disturbed sites, waste areas, embankments, hillsides and neglected suburban lots in tropical, sub-tropical and warmer temperate regions.

It reproduces by seed which is dispersed by animals, water and in clothing. They may also be spread in dumped garden waste and contaminated agricultural produce.

Treatment methods are cut, scrape and paint stems with glyphosate 1:1.5 or foliar spray regrowth and seedlings with G100 (100mL per 10L of water with surfactant). Alternatively, slash or mow.

Second up is the Blue Morning Glory, Moonflower and other Ipomoea (indica, purpurea, cairica and alba).

This one's ditzy as it's composed of 500 species of Ipomoea recorded across tropical and subtropical regions of the world, 55 species are listed as weeds.

Most common around Lismore are Ipomoea indica, purpurea, cairica and alba.

Confusingly, the Blue morning glory (Ipomoea indica) and common morning glory (Ipomoea purpurea) are similar when not in flower.

Their leaves are often heart-shaped, like the white flowered moonflower (Ipomoea alba), but they are sometimes deeply three-lobed.

These species also have smaller flowers with shorter floral tubes (only 5-8 cm long) that are often pink or purplish in colour.

Blue, Common and Five-leaved Morning Glory are opportunistic colonisers of open, disturbed habitats.

Under favourable conditions of full sun, ample moisture and fertile soil it can grow very rapidly, smothering all other vegetation. Its climbing habit enables it to compete successfully with trees and shrubs on the edges of forests and along riparian zones. Its rapidly growing stolons can form dense mats over the ground.

Once established, it produces large numbers of flowers for most of the year.

Moonflower has spread along the Wilsons River around Lismore over the past 10 years and it's also listed among the 'exotic vines and scramblers' whose invasion of native vegetation is regarded as a 'key threatening process' in NSW.

Treatment methods are hand-pull vines and runners, roll-up and hang to dry or cut, scrape and paint with glyphosate 1:1.5. Cut, scrape and paint larger stems, roots and nodes or spray with 100mL to 10L of water.

Third offender is the African Tulip (Spathodea campanulata) and it's a serious environmental weed in coastal Queensland, where they are highly invasive and form dense stands in gullies and along streams, crowding out native vegetation.

It has the potential to become a serious weed in the Northern Rivers and is extremely harmful to native stingless bees and a public safety hazard (when these trees are planted along footpaths, their dropped flowers can create a slippery walking surface). T

he tree will reproduce via seeds and suckers and is very capable of spreading from a single plant. Areas most at risk include gullies, areas of vegetation around waterways and disturbed rainforest.

Young African tulip trees can be dug out or hand-pulled when the soil is moist. Stumps of felled trees need to be treated with herbicide due to their ability to sucker. For more information see this Fact Sheet.

Treatment methods are cut and treat stump for young saplings, or drill inject larger trees.