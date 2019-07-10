Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jeremy McGovern outpoints Jordan De Goey during West Coast’s Round 3 win over Collingwood. Picture: Michael Klein
Jeremy McGovern outpoints Jordan De Goey during West Coast’s Round 3 win over Collingwood. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Pressure on Pies to stop Eagles soaring

by Tim Michell
10th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COLLINGWOOD will head west with a mission to stop the aerial impact of Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass as they strive to end a four-game losing run against reigning premiers West Coast.

The Magpies have backed out-of-form forward Mason Cox to help restrict one of the AFL's premier intercept duos - who have combined for 34 marks in their past two matches against Collingwood.

Hawthorn's James Sicily was instrumental in Collingwood's downfall last week, reeling in 14 marks in a commanding display across halfback.

The Magpies have conceded a repeat effort against the Eagles defence - led by McGovern, Barrass and Shannon Hurn - will spell trouble.

"Being able to compete in the front half is definitely something we can improve on over the last couple of weeks and it's definitely a challenge that the Eagles throw at you," Buckley said.

Cox has come under scrutiny after below-par performances in losses to North Melbourne and the Hawks.

Champion Data statistics show Cox averaged 10.5 disposals, 5.9 marks and 1.9 tackles during a breakout run between Round 16 and last year's grand final.

In the past two weeks, the American has been limited to 2.5 marks, 7.5 possessions and only laid one tackle.

Mason Cox (second left) and Will Hoskin-Elliott fly in a marking contest against Tom Barrass and Shannon Hurn. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright.
Mason Cox (second left) and Will Hoskin-Elliott fly in a marking contest against Tom Barrass and Shannon Hurn. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright.

"He's not going to mark everything but we do need him to compete really heavily as we do with all our forwards or our key backs," he said.

"Our aerial work wasn't great last week in the front half against Hawthorn and it needs to be.

"It needs to be better this week if we're to give ourselves a chance."

Collingwood has been restricted to 71 inside-50s in the past two weeks and conceded a combined 121 to the Roos and Hawks.

Buckley said the connection between the club's midfield and forward line had to improve for the club to turn its form.

"We haven't been able to get the ball in our forward 50 as often as we would have liked over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"We want to give the forwards a little bit more supply and let them go to work. Mason is a part of that."

Collingwood has confirmed mid-season draftee John Noble would debut against the Eagles, however Taylor Adams will miss again due to injury.

More Stories

afl collingwood magpies jeremy mcgovern tom barrass west coast eagles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman jailed after ‘disgraceful’ charity rip off

    premium_icon Woman jailed after ‘disgraceful’ charity rip off

    Crime A former accountant stripped of her credentials after a “dishonourable and disgraceful” rip off of a string of animal rescue organisations has been jailed.

    Cannabis company gets green light for more manufacturing

    premium_icon Cannabis company gets green light for more manufacturing

    Business The cannabis company has plans to manufacture in the Ballina Shire

    Who will win Origin? Carney and Lyon spill the beans

    premium_icon Who will win Origin? Carney and Lyon spill the beans

    Rugby League Former league stars name their keys to victory against Queensland

    NORTHERN RIVERS WRAP: Top stories you must read

    NORTHERN RIVERS WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News What made the news in the first week of July