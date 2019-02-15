Pressure on Cavs' bats ahead of cricket finals

LOOKING FOR RUNS: Casino Cavaliers opener Matt Bradshaw batting in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Bradshaw and his teammates will face a tough run chase when their match against Lennox Head is completed tomorrow.

LOOKING FOR RUNS: Casino Cavaliers opener Matt Bradshaw batting in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Bradshaw and his teammates will face a tough run chase when their match against Lennox Head is completed tomorrow. Mitchell Craig

CASINO will look to its batsmen to keep them in the top four in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

The Cavaliers still have six overs to bowl after an early washout on the first day of their two-day match against competition leaders Lennox Head, who reached 9-248 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Casino is fourth on the ladder but could drop as low as sixth with Cudgen and Pottsville closing in on wins.

Cudgen has already taken first innings points against Alstonville and could jump as high as second depending on other results.

The Cavs have the batting depth to chase 250 but would need someone in the top order to lead the way.

The seven other teams in finals contention have all had batsmen score centuries this season while Casino teenager Tim Martin is the Cavaliers' highest run-scorer.

He scored 76 not out in a two-day game against Cudgen while Trent Bennett, Matt Bradshaw, Luke McCabe and Charles Mitchell have also made half centuries.

Casino also has captain Sam Dietrich and veteran Adam Shields who can produce big scores.

In other games:

Marist Brothers are chasing 274 against Tintenbar-East Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Cudgen (3-142 declared) have Alstonville 3-20 after bowling them out for 115 in the first innings at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Pottsville will resume at 1-59 after bowling out Murwillumbah for 189 at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

After today, two rounds remain before the semi-finals on March 23-24.

The final is set down for the following weekend.