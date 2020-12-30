‘Pressing need’ behind affordable boarding house proposal

An artist’s impression of one of the buildings proposed. A development application has been lodged for new dwellings on a property in Byron Bay.

A "pressing need" for more affordable housing has been cited in a proposal for new housing in Byron Bay.

Planners North this month lodged a development application for an estimated $2.8 million worth of proposed work with Byron Shire Council.

The DA seeks approval of a "staged affordable housing development" to involve a total of nine boarding houses, a community building and a manager's residence at the property at 4 Bangalow Rd.

The applicant also seeks to create three lots and a common lot through a strata subdivision.

If approved, the development would involve alterations and additions to five existing dwellings, while four new dwellings and a other facilities would be constructed from scratch.

The proposed community area would involve a laundry, and kitchen/cafe for residents.

Carparking for 41 vehicles, 16 motorcycles and 25 bicycles is included in the proposal.

The DA proposes an amendment to local planning rules set out in the Byron Local Environmental Plan 2014, specifically that of floor space ratio requirements.

According to documents lodged with the council, the applicants have expressed their willingness to engage in a voluntary planning agreement with the council.

A socio-economic impact statement lodged with the DA cited a "pressing need" for an increase in "the provision of affordable housing in Byron Bay through the supply of

boarding-houses" and "a range of housing types in the community such that low income workers and others are able to remain resident in the community".

According to the same document, the planning agreement "specifies mechanisms for the determination of the rental cost of the accommodation".

The report's author says if approved, the development would offer "responsibly managed" accommodation for 132 "essential workers" close to the heart of Byron Bay, increasing the town's affordable housing stock.