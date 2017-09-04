29°
News

No end in sight to sunny days for the week

No rain predicted for the Northern Rivers this week
No rain predicted for the Northern Rivers this week Michael Nolan

BEAUTIFUL weather for Father's Day weekend will be followed by a week of more beautiful weather.

This is because a high pressure system is located over the northern Tasman Sea and warm air from central Australia ahead of a cold front will contract to the far northeast today.

Today

It will be sunny with winds northwesterly 15-20km/h tending westerly 15-25km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach a Summer-inspiring 30 degrees celsius.

Tuesday

Another sunny day with light winds becoming westerly 15-20km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Over night temperatures will fall to between 7-11 with daytime temperatures not as hot as Monday reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday

It will be sunny with light winds. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 9 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Thursday

See above

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology high temperatures sunny weather weather

Lismore Northern Star
Weekend penalty rates slashed under union deal

Weekend penalty rates slashed under union deal

THE weekend penalty rates of thousands of low-paid Queensland workers employed by four corporate giants have been slashed under deals struck with a key union.

Ballina closer to ending drought

RUNNING HARD: Ballina flanker Andrew Burke in action during the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final against Byron Bay at Crozier Field in Lismore on Saturday.

Seahorses chance to end drought

Local children get grubby on national TV

ENTHUSIASTIC: Arlian Ecker of Ballina as Plastic-Free Boy with Dirtgitl in Get Grubby TV.

Get Grubby TV premieres this monday on ABC KIDS

PHOTOS: Father's Day billycart races rocked

Kyogle Billycart Bonanza 2017.

There were thrills and many spills at Kyogle's Billycart Bonanza

Local Partners