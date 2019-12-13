Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 8:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

AAustralia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

national security politics press freedom seniors-news your right to know

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health A NORTH Coast girl who was bitten by a tiger snake in her backyard is fighting every day to get back to her normal bubbly self.

        Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        premium_icon Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        News TWO Northern Rivers building designers have taken out awards for their work on the...

        Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        premium_icon Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        News The Harris’ have exciting plans for town’s much loved movie theatre

        ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        Sport THE Far North Coast surf lifesaving team has won the country titles for the seventh...