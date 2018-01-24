Presence of red bats divide opinions

WE'RE BACK: Bats in the trees alongside the Richmond River in Casino.

WE'RE BACK: Bats in the trees alongside the Richmond River in Casino. Susanna Freymark

THE seasonal arrival of noisy, mating red bats brings with it a chorus of those who hate the bats and defenders of the place bats have in the natural scheme of things.

An estimated 10,000-strong colony of little reds arrived in Casino in the last week of December, joining a permanent colony of black and grey-headed flying foxes.

A count last week estimated the little reds have grown in number to about 40,000. They are spread out and so it is difficult to estimate. In previous years, little red numbers were between 50,000 and 100,000.

This year's smaller colony has been attributed to widespread storms which have affected pollen, nectar and fruits.

Bats in South Casino. Lisa Purcell

While residents disagree on the rights of the bats, also known as flying foxes, some of the bats are camping in trees planted nine years ago by Richmond Valley Council.

More than 1500 rainforest trees were planted between Queen Elizabeth Park and the river, just downstream of the footbridge, to improve habitat for native animals and to entice flying foxes away from houses and businesses.

The trees have reached a stage where they are tall enough to develop a canopy and provide a roost.

As part of its long-term re-vegetation strategy, the council will plant the riverbank further downstream. Webb Park, near the bridge, is now free of bats.

If a bat needs help, phone WIRES Northern Rivers on 66281866 or Richmond Valley Council on 66600300.