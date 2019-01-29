Netball spectacular set to christen Nathan venue

THE new Queensland State Netball Centre will be officially christened by a pre-season tournament featuring all eight Super Netball teams.

The #TeamGirls Cup will be held at the 5000-seat capacity venue at Nathan from March 8-10 ahead of the 2019 Super Netball season that gets underway on April 27 when the Melbourne Vixens host the Queensland Firebirds.

There will be four sessions of play at the pre-season extravaganza - Friday night, Saturday day and night and Sunday - with the teams from the world's best netball competition playing four matches each over the three days.

Games at the new home of the Queensland Firebirds will consist of 10-minute quarters.

Netball Queensland CEO Catherine Clark said there was no better way for the state-of-the-art venue to be launched.

"It is an incredible moment for Netball Queensland as we welcome the world's best netballers to our new world-class venue here in Brisbane,'' she said.

"This arena will become synonymous with the world-leading steps that we are taking for female athletes and women's sport in this country.

"The access and opportunity that it will provide for our upcoming athletes and spectators is unprecedented."

Netball Australia executive general manager of events Chris Symington said with the Super Netball competition entering its third season, the time was right for a formalised pre-season hit-out.

Tickets for the tournament go on sale from February 4.

All matches will be broadcast on the Netball Live app with the final to be broadcast on Channel 9 from 1pm on Sunday, March 10.