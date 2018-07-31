Preschools receive $110,000 in funding

Alstonville Community Preschool Director Narelle Walker and President Katherine Buckley were all thumbs up with Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin thanks additional NSW Government funding.

Alstonville Community Preschool Director Narelle Walker and President Katherine Buckley were all thumbs up with Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin thanks additional NSW Government funding. Contributed

FAMILIES on the North Coast will have greater access to quality early childhood education thanks to additional government funding.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced the funding which will see more than $110,000 invested in preschools in the Ballina and Byron Local Government areas.

Mr Franklin said he was happy to join his North Coast Nationals parliamentary colleagues to announce nine preschools in the area had successfully applied for the NSW Government's Quality Learning Environments fund. The following preschools will receive funding:

 Alstonville Community Preschool - $14,484

 Federal Community Preschool - $4890

 Ballina Fox Street Preschool - $15,000

 Durrumbul Community Preschool - $15,000

 Lennox Head Community Preschool - $15,000

 Mullumbimby Community Preschool - $14,744

 Ocean Shore Community Preschool - $4790

 Wilson's Creek Community Preschool - $12,375

 Wollongbar Community Preschool - $13,834

"These preschools are showing an ongoing commitment to ensuring children on the North Coast have access to top quality early childhood education, which makes me extremely proud,” Mr Franklin said.

"It is services like the Alstonville Community Preschool ... which equip our children with the best start to their educational journey.

"Alstonville Community Preschool is an outstanding educational facility. I am thrilled that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is providing $14,484 to ensure children at this service have the best quality learning environment.

Mr Franklin said the funding will go towards improving the quality of the learning environment for children and will mean parents can rest assured that their children are receiving the best early childhood education.

"Preschools will be able to use this funding to cover items like shade cloths so children can play safely outdoors, kitchen gardens to teach children where their food comes from, or an outdoor jungle gym to encourage a child's hand-eye coordination,” Mr Franklin said.