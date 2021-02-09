Preschool to be sentenced over supervision charges

A Northern Rivers preschool will be sentenced later this year over a string of issues relating to its operations.

The matters concerning Ngallingnee Jarjum Tabulam & District Community Preschool were listed for mention in Casino Local Court on February 5.

The court was informed via email that the case had been adjourned for sentencing.

Ngallingnee Jarjum Tabulam & District Community Preschool will be sentenced over six issues which include not adequately supervising children and failure to notify of serious incident among other matters.

The school will be sentenced over failing to notify of serious incident at approved service, not protecting children from harm or hazard – approved provider, children in care of service not adequately supervised, not protecting children from harm/hazard – nominated supervisor, children not adequately supervised – nominated supervisor and not have prescribed policies and procedures – provider.

The case will return to Casino Local Court for sentencing on April 19.