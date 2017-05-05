Preschool on the timetable for local children

THOUSANDS of children in the local community will soon be able to access preschool and enjoy the benefits of early learning, thanks to a million dollar funding package.

Today Page MP Kevin Hogan said all local children will be able to access 15 hours of preschool a week - adding up to nearly 600 hours a year - under a new agreement for early childhood education.

He said next year more than 2225 children in our community were set to reap the benefits of the additional $2.7 million funding, which has been announced by the Government for preschool education.

"We're focused on ensuring children in our community and across Australia have the best possible start to their education," Mr Hogan said.

"We know that a quality preschool education is essential for laying the foundations for successful learning, including transition to full-time school and future school success, (so) that's why we're delivering $2.7 million for the 2225 pre-schoolers in our local community."

Mr Hogan said this funding project will be of enormous benefit to children, their parents and carers and the wider community.

"Our commitment means certainty that all children in the year before school will continue to have access to 15 hours of preschool a week (up to) 600 hours a year in 2018," he said.

"This announcement will make child care and early learning more affordable and accessible for Australian families."