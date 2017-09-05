Preschool exceeds in the quality stakes

FOLLOWING on from the achievement of its sister school, Woodburn Preschool has been ranked amongst Australia's best in providing early childhood education.

Evans Head Preschool attained the rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards' back in 2012 and now Woodburn Preschool has been ranked the same through the National Quality Framework.

Currently, less than a third of rated services receive a rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards'.

Educational Leader Michelle Stanley-Jones said, "We know that quality preschool is one of the best ways to support kids between the ages of three to five. We know that what we do and how we do it sets us apart. This rating confirms it.”

The ratings process provides feedback on a range of areas, including the educational program, physical environment and partnerships with families and communities.

"We are excelling across the board” Allyson Cuskelly, director said.

"In particular, our service has been commended for our educational program and teaching practices. We are proud that our Woodburn and Evans Head Pre-Schools continue to provide the highest quality education for our young ones.”

Evans Head-Woodburn Pre-School provides quality community-based, not-for-profit education and care for children aged 3-5 years.

They are run for families by families in partnership with qualified educators. Enrolment information can be accessed by the website www.evansheadwoodburnpreschool.com.au