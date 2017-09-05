25°
News

Preschool exceeds in the quality stakes

Woodburn Preschool children and staff celebrate their exceedingly awesome award.
Woodburn Preschool children and staff celebrate their exceedingly awesome award. Contributed

FOLLOWING on from the achievement of its sister school, Woodburn Preschool has been ranked amongst Australia's best in providing early childhood education.

Evans Head Preschool attained the rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards' back in 2012 and now Woodburn Preschool has been ranked the same through the National Quality Framework.

Currently, less than a third of rated services receive a rating of 'Exceeding National Quality Standards'.

Educational Leader Michelle Stanley-Jones said, "We know that quality preschool is one of the best ways to support kids between the ages of three to five. We know that what we do and how we do it sets us apart. This rating confirms it.”

The ratings process provides feedback on a range of areas, including the educational program, physical environment and partnerships with families and communities.

"We are excelling across the board” Allyson Cuskelly, director said.

"In particular, our service has been commended for our educational program and teaching practices. We are proud that our Woodburn and Evans Head Pre-Schools continue to provide the highest quality education for our young ones.”

Evans Head-Woodburn Pre-School provides quality community-based, not-for-profit education and care for children aged 3-5 years.

They are run for families by families in partnership with qualified educators. Enrolment information can be accessed by the website www.evansheadwoodburnpreschool.com.au

Topics:  evans head preschool exceeding national quality standards national quality framework northern rivers business woodburn preschool

Lismore Northern Star
Breaking the mould on mystery growth

Breaking the mould on mystery growth

Mould specialist said there was no denying there was mould in the Campbell Crescent residence.

Shark nets are coming back, but we like them less than ever

Shark mesh nets are to be installed at Ballina Shire beaches in November.

DPI release before and after community survey results.

Rare talent wins player of the year in NRRRL

Cudgen second-rower Caleb Ziebell won the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League player of the year award

Caleb leads the way at Cudgen

Saleyard stalemate has been broken

Richmond Valley Council is proposing to halve the new agents business usage fee in order to resume cattle sales at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, Casino.

Casino saleyards will start trading again tomorrow

Local Partners