The Federal preschool has been evacuated after a car caught on fire.
Crime

Preschool evacuated after car catches on fire

Aisling Brennan
by
24th Sep 2019 12:20 PM
A PRESCHOOL has been evacuated after a car caught on fire in Federal this morning.

Far North Coast Rural Fire Service Superintendent David Cook said crews were called to Federal Community Children's Centre on Binna Burra Rd after reports a car had caught alight.

"In the preschool carpark a Land Rover Discovery had an electrical problem and had caught alight,” he said.

"There was no threat to any of the kids.”

Mr Cook said the fire did spread to a bush beside the carpark but it was "quickly extinguished”.

Lismore Northern Star

