Preparing for a tough day on the fire ground

BANGALA CREEK: The Rural Fire Service said firefighters on the ground are being supported by aviation crews at the Bangala Creek fire which expected to be impacted by severe weather conditions on Saturday December 21, 2019. .

AHEAD of today’s expected dangerous fire conditions the Rural Fire Service is urging residents and visitors to stay informed of bushfires in the region.

A RFS spokesman said everyone needs to be aware of predictions that weather conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday.

“As we are expecting an influx of people into the area over the weekend, our message is please refrain from using any form of live fire,” he said.

“And remember there is a Total Fire Ban in place until midnight Saturday.”

Meanwhile, tireless RFS crews along with support from key agencies including Fire & Rescue NSW, National Parks and Forestry Corporation are working with aviation support at several fires today.

“We have 70 firefighters out on the ground and have six aircraft comprising a mixture of helicopter and light fixed-wing offering support,” he said.

“Tomorrow we will have more fire crews as conditions are expected to worsen.”



The spokesman said firefighters will be maintaining containment lines and suppressing fires.

He said while fire conditions today should be similar to Thursday, Saturday is expected to require more crews as fire activity rapidly increases due to higher temperatures, lower humidity and stronger wind gusts.

“So we will have local crews ready to go as conditions deteriorate and will hold a few in reserve to send to the areas of highest concern during the day,” he said.

“At the moment the firefighters at Bangla Creek will be focused on locking-in containment strategies as much as possible ahead of tomorrow’s worsening conditions.”

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokesman said crews made of a blend of permanent and retained firefighters from Alstonville, Ballina, Byron Bay are operating as a strike team on Friday based out of Casino.

Bangala Creek Fire – Current Situation – Nearly 54,000ha

Fire activity has increased near the Bonoo Bonoo River at the eastern end of Harrigans Lane, north of Boobrook near the Bicentennial National Trail.

Firefighters are working to slow the spread of fire and to protect properties as required.

The fire continues to burn to the east along Paddys Flat Road, south towards Sugarbag Rd, Rd Rock Rd and west towards Boorook and Rivertree.

If you do not have a plan, discuss with your family what you will do if you are threatened by fire. Leaving early is the safest option.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Paddys Flat, Pretty Gully, Main Camp Rd, Boorook, Upper Tooloom and Rivertree, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire approaches.

If you are in the area of Sugarbag Road, use this time to prepare you property. If you do not have a plan know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call triple-0 (000).

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

Evacuation Centre

For a list of evacuation centres visit Disaster Assistance.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures visit Department of Education.

Other Information