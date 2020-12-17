‘Prepare to evacuate’: SES issues warning for Tweed River

Locals at Tumbulgum park their cars on high ground on the bridge as flooding and wild weather battered the region this week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

THE SES has issued another flood evacuation warning for Tumbulgum, Condong and surrounding areas.

"The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible flooding for the Tweed River at Tumbulgum, Condong and surrounding areas," the SES said in a statement.

"As a result residents and visitors to these areas should take action now to prepare for possible flood impacts.

"NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of the following locations that they may need to evacuation due to rising flood water."

These areas include:

• Tumbulgum and surrounding areas

• Condong and surrounding areas

Low lying properties may experience impacts due to flash flooding and/or riverine flooding.

Due to flooding:

• Tweed Valley Way to the north at "Mohomad's" corner in the vicinity of Stotts Island is

closed

• Tweed Valley Way to the south at Dinseys Creek is closed

• Terranora Road in North Tumbulgum may close

Storm and flood impacts may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet,

water and sewerage.

The Bureau of Meteorology said in a new Moderate Flood Warning the Tweed River catchment had received heavy rainfall over the past two hours.

"However heavy rainfall rates are still observed in nearby parts of Queensland, and rainfall rates in the Tweed may reintensify for periods during the afternoon," the bureau said.

"River level rises have been observed at Boat Harbour, with smaller rises observed at Murwillumbah Bridge.

"River levels at Murwillumbah are now expected to remain below minor.

"River levels at Tumbulgum may exceed minor this evening.

"Tumbulgum may see further rises to moderate flooding overnight Thursday night, depending on future rainfall."

People in the affected areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed decisions early based on individual circumstances, the SES said.

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if and when evacuations are required.

WHAT THE SES IS EXPECTING:

Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area

after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO:

Simple things you can do now:

• Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height.

• Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables

with you.

• Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads.

• Farmers should move animals and livestock to higher ground.

• Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible

For more information on:

• For the latest information listen to your local ABC radio station

• Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

• Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

• Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or http://www.myroadinfo.com.au

• Tweed Shire Council Emergency Dashboard https://emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au/

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call Triple-0 (000) immediately.