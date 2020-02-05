Prepare now as severe weather, flooding on the way

WITH a severe weather warning now in place for our region, the State Emergency Service has warned residents to prepare early.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy rainfall, with rain expected to increase along the NSW north coast from Thursday, as a low pressure trough deepens in the area. Intense rainfall is possible for some areas. Longer-term there is potential for this system to shift south on the weekend, also increasing rainfall along parts of the central and southern coast.

The BOM warn heavy rains could lead to flash flooding for parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and eastern parts of the Northern Tablelands from Thursday.

According to BOM, the location of the heaviest falls will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and by where thunderstorms occur. It is most likely that the heaviest rainfall will be focused about the Northern Rivers during Thursday, then the Mid North Coast during Friday. A Flood Watch is also expected to be issued.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Dorrigo.

On the weekend, there is potential for heavy rainfall along parts of the central and/or southern coast and ranges as this system shifts its focus southwards. This will be monitored closely, and warnings updated if heavy rainfall for these areas becomes likely.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin urged residents to prepare for the upcoming wet weather.

"From this Wednesday our focus will be the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast areas, as well as further south later in the week as the weather tracks towards the Sydney Metropolitan area and the South Coast," Mr Austin said.

Heavy #rain has been forecast for #NSW and the #ACT over the next few days. Now is the time to clean out those gutters! For all warnings https://t.co/K1nVeIHqq7. For information on preparing for rain and possible flooding refer to the NSW #SES at: https://t.co/AbGRsGsth5 pic.twitter.com/IENwoP7Ary — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 4, 2020

"Across those areas we are preparing for the possibility of flooding if rainfall levels are significant, in which case homes and businesses may be impacted. Preparing now for a flood can save lives and minimise the damage to property and possessions," continued Mr Austin.

Mr Austin is also asking the community to avoid driving through flooded roads.

"Heavy rain resulting in flash flooding along the coast is a real possibility. Flash flooding is incredibly dangerous. I'm urging motorists, please stay safe on the roads - pull over if the rain becomes too heavy or if you can no longer see where you are going. Make safe decisions and never enter floodwaters.

"Take the time to plan your trip, check for road closures and traffic conditions before you get on the road," said Mr Austin.

NSW SES volunteers are on standby to assist communities and additional resources have been deployed to areas likely to be impacted by the severe weather event.