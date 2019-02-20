PREPARE NOW: Limited access to Fraser Island from tomorrow

Authorities are already warning residents and travellers on Fraser Island to leave or be aware of potential flooding in the coming days from Tropical Cyclone Oma.

Authorities are already warning residents and travellers on Fraser Island to leave or be aware of potential flooding in the coming days from Tropical Cyclone Oma. Alaina Morgan

EMERGENCY services are door-knocking residents, travellers and businesses on the east side of Fraser Island as Tropical Cyclone Oma heads towards the region.

Anyone who wants to leave the island is being urged to do so now with authorities predicting the island will not be accessible to the public from Thursday morning.

At Happy Valley, Larry Ray told the Chronicle Parks and Wildlife staff were telling people they would not be issuing permits for the weekend.

Mr Ray, who manages the Happy Valley Retreat, said authorities were advising people of high seas and possible floods.

"Basically, it's likely no-one will be allowed on the island tomorrow,” Mr Ray said.

"The property owner is coming up from Brisbane to assist staff and we're going through the reservations to advise them of what's happening.”

A spokeswoman from the Kingfisher Bay Resort Group said barges from both Kingfisher Bay and Eurong Beach Resorts will be operating as normal with precautions taken as required.

"We are actively monitoring the weather conditions and will revise accordingly,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Ray said the effects of the cyclone would be seen on Friday as Oma makes its way down to the island.

"We're about 200m back up off the beach so there's no real need for storm preparation at the moment,” he said.

"We're only putting away furniture as a precaution so it doesn't end up being a flying implement that injures people.

"Guests are being notified to either cancel their bookings or reschedule but there will be no-one here but staff from tomorrow until Monday.”

Flash flooding is expected for Thursday as the king tide combines with the pre-Cyclone Oma conditions but water has already been reported over roads across Hervey Bay.