Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay celebrate after winning Far North Coast soccer premier league grand final last season.
Byron Bay celebrate after winning Far North Coast soccer premier league grand final last season. Greg Meek
Sport

Premiers to play Bangalow as soccer season gets under way

7th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

AFTER completing a clean sweep of the three major trophies last season, Byron Bay will start its premiership defence in Far North Coast premier division soccer when it makes the short trip to Bangalow today.

The game starts at 3pm.

Goonellabah will host Casino at Weston Park, while Lennox Head will be South Lismore's opponents when the Celtics return to the top division after an absence of more than a decade.

In the other game, Alstonville plays Thistles at Crawford Park, Alstonville, tomorrow.

Richmond Rovers have the bye.

Champions' series

FAR North Coast junior soccer teams will be involved in a new Champion of Champions series at the end of the season.

The annual tournament will be played at Coffs Harbour from October 7 to 14, during the school holidays.

Each of the pointscore winning teams from Northern NSW's seven member zones in 12 to 16 years boys and 12, 14 and 16 years girls will be invited.

"Northern NSW Football is confident the initiative will be well received and provide further incentive for young people,” chief executive officer David Eland said.

Lismore Northern Star
Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

News Days after celebrating his daughter Zoe's first birthday, Adam Gale gave five strangers a gift they will never forget, journalist SHERELE MOODY reports.

  • 7th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Iconic pub group has its sights set on local hotel

Iconic pub group has its sights set on local hotel

News One Northern Rivers pub could be in for a major transformation

  • 7th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

Letters to the Editor A "greedy” and disrespectful theft has devastated a Casino woman

  • 7th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

News Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

  • 7th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

Local Partners