Premiers to play Bangalow as soccer season gets under way

Byron Bay celebrate after winning Far North Coast soccer premier league grand final last season. Greg Meek

AFTER completing a clean sweep of the three major trophies last season, Byron Bay will start its premiership defence in Far North Coast premier division soccer when it makes the short trip to Bangalow today.

The game starts at 3pm.

Goonellabah will host Casino at Weston Park, while Lennox Head will be South Lismore's opponents when the Celtics return to the top division after an absence of more than a decade.

In the other game, Alstonville plays Thistles at Crawford Park, Alstonville, tomorrow.

Richmond Rovers have the bye.

Champions' series

FAR North Coast junior soccer teams will be involved in a new Champion of Champions series at the end of the season.

The annual tournament will be played at Coffs Harbour from October 7 to 14, during the school holidays.

Each of the pointscore winning teams from Northern NSW's seven member zones in 12 to 16 years boys and 12, 14 and 16 years girls will be invited.

"Northern NSW Football is confident the initiative will be well received and provide further incentive for young people,” chief executive officer David Eland said.