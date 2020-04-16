Students will be asked to return to school from term three as part of a fresh bid from the NSW Government to get kids back in classrooms and give parents relief from homeschooling.

The revelation comes ahead of talks at National Cabinet today to resolve the split between some state and federal governments over school shutdowns after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on schools to stay open.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian gives a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she will be urging parents to gradually send their children back to schools from 22 July.

She said children will continue to learn from home when term two resumes on April 27 but will gradually return to school grounds.

"For the first couple of weeks you will be in the same situation before the holidays. From term three we will have increasing face-to-face contact for students. We are working out the best way to do that, how frequent that will be," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We want kids to get face-to-face, we want to get kids having a better learning environment. Online is good on some occasions, for a sustained period it is now."

The Premier said she has had several parents "lobbying" her for kids to be sent back to school as they struggle with the pressures of homeschooling.

It comes as NSW recorded just 11 new cases from 3000 tests in the past 24 hours bringing the number of confirmed cases across the state to 2897.

Five more aged care residents at the Newmarch nursing home in Penrith have tested positive for the virus. 14 people including six staff and nine residents have now been diagnosed.

Originally published as Premier's NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases