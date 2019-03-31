Premiers looking sharp in FNC rugby

Wollongbar-Alstonville with the Dane Cupitt Shield after its win over Ballina in FNC rugby on Saturday.

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville started its premiership defence with a 35-19 win over Ballina in Far North Coast rugby union at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, on Saturday.

The Pioneers looked sharp early with tries to halfback Louis Hollman, hooker Bill Johnston and front-rower Lloyd Morgan giving them a 21-0 lead at half-time.

Ballina five-eighth Grant Knight led a short-lived revival in the second half with a determined effort when he planted the ball down for a try.

The margin was reduced to 21-14 when he kicked for an unmarked Terry Ferguson to score in the corner just minutes later.

However, the Pioneers got back on top with clever thinking from five-eighth Ben Damen when he threw the ball back to himself from a lineout.

He broke away with the Ballina players still scrambling and created space for winger James Vidler to score a try before replacement halfback Zac Hyatt crossed to make it 35-14.

Ballina scored a late try in the corner through replacement winger Luke Simpson and the Pioneers reclaimed the Dane Cupitt Shield off the back of the solid win.

"It's good to get a bonus point win over Ballina, it's all you can ask for at this time of year,” Damen said.

"Both sides threw the ball around early and the rain eventually turned it into a pretty scrappy game.

"We started well and played to our structure but missed a few chances.”

Damen made special mention of flanker Hamish Mould and centre Alex Gibbon for his defensive effort.

A slick offload from winger Josh Damen which led to a try in the first half was one of the highlights of the game.

"Josh looked good in space and he's still got plenty of skills after a few years out of the game,” Ben Damen said.

"Hamish did a great job; he takes a lot of punishment but just keeps on going.”

In other games, Lennox Head piled on the points in a 41-12 win over Casino at the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre.

Bangalow grinded out a 10-6 win over Southern Cross University at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

Byron Bay beat Lismore 8-0 at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground and Casuarina had a 14-6 win over Grafton at Casuarina.

FNC RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Wollongbar-Alstonville 35 (Bill Johnston, Louis Hollman, Lloyd Morgan, James Vidler, Zac Hyatt tries; Sam Kerry 5 conversions) d Ballina 19 (Grant Knight, Terry Ferguson, Luke Simpson tries; Terry Ferguson 2 conversions). Half-time: 21-0.

Lennox Head 41 (Angus Langfield, Jack Tyndall, Billy Goldsmith, Callum J Jones, Caleb Kirchen, Sam Fitzgerald, Jacob Carter tries; Sean Watkins 3 conversions) d Casino 12 (Harrison Cusack, Jake Roberts tries; Harrison Cusack conversion). Half-time: 26-7.

Bangalow 10 (Angus Dickson, Aniri Whewell tries) d Southern Cross University 6 (Will Hawkins 2 penalty goals). Half-time: Bangalow 5-0.

Byron Bay 8 (Jordan Elliott try; Jascha Saeck penalty goal) d Lismore 0. Half-time: 8-0.

Casuarina Beach 14 (Dan Heritage, Corey Morris tries; Kai George 2 conversions) d Grafton 6 (Pala Pearce 2 penalty goals). Half-time: 7-3.

Pointscore: Lennox Head 5, Wollongbar 5, Byron Bay 4, Casuarina 4, Bangalow 4, SCU 1, Lismore 1, Grafton 0, Ballina 0, Casino 0.

Reserve grade: Lennox Head 30 d Casino 0, Ballina 29 d Wollongbar 7, Casuarina 12 d Grafton 3, SCU v Mullumbimby (match deferred).

Next round on Saturday: Grafton v Byron Bay, Casino v Casuarina Beach, Lismore v Wollongbar-Alstonville, Ballina v Southern Cross University (and Mullumbimby), Bangalow (and Mullumbimby) v Lennox Head at Brunswick Heads.

Women's sevens: Wollongbar 33 d Ballina 0, Grafton 30 d Casuarina Beach 0, Yamba 52 d SCU 0, Evans River 17 d Casino 15.

Next round: Casino v Casuarina Beach, Yamba v Evans River, Grafton v Byron Bay, Ballina v SCU.

President's Cup: Iluka 21 d Ballina 18, Evans River 50 d Tenterfield 5, Yamba 22 d Kyogle 15.

Next round: Grafton v Iluka, Yamba v Evans River, Kyogle v Ballina.