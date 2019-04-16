Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier’s claim over Katter legal letter

by Domanii Cameron
16th Apr 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk claims she hasn't seen Robbie Katter's legal letter asking her to apologise amid their ongoing standoff because she's only just arrived back from a trade mission.

The pair's lawyers have been exchanging letters in recent weeks after public comments Mr Katter made about KAP's ongoing staffing saga.

When asked this afternoon whether she was going to apologise, the Premier said she'd only just arrived back from her 11-day trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the UK.

"I haven't seen the letter," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk last year pulled KAP's additional funding that they'd been allocated during the hung parliament because the Queensland trio refused to denounce former Senator Fraser Anning's controversial "final solution" speech.

Ms Palaszczuk's lawyers had asked Mr Katter to apologise.

However the Traeger MP's lawyers last week wrote to the Premier again, asking her to apologise.

She had until 4pm today.

editors picks kap katter staffing saga

Top Stories

    'Accident waiting to happen': Call for action after tragedy

    premium_icon 'Accident waiting to happen': Call for action after tragedy

    News "IT COULD have been me, it could have been anybody... I hate that it might take something like this to make someone listen.”

    Manslaughter accused expected to apply for bail

    premium_icon Manslaughter accused expected to apply for bail

    Crime Two Ballina men remain in custody over the alleged fatal assault

    Residents 'devastated' after tragic hit-and-run death

    premium_icon Residents 'devastated' after tragic hit-and-run death

    Crime Locals say complaints had been made about 'dangerous' road

    Hospital staff walk out on job over 'wage theft'

    premium_icon Hospital staff walk out on job over 'wage theft'

    Health Staff protested over unpaid allowances