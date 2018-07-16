Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gestures during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. AAP Image - Dave Hunt
Premier set to release abortion report

by Sarah Vogler
16th Jul 2018 7:53 AM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to today release the Queensland Law Reform Commission's report into decriminalising abortion in Queensland.

It comes as her Government prepares to introduce new laws next month to remove the procedure from the criminal code.

The Courier-Mail understands Ms Palaszczuk will release the QLRC's report as well as the Government's response to it following today's Cabinet meeting.

The new laws will be introduced in August and are expected to come back to the house for debate in October, allowing them to be passed before the end of the year.

The legislation will decriminalise abortion and allow for new safe access zones around clinics where abortions are being performed to stop patients from harassed.

Queensland and NSW are the only two states where abortion remains a crime unless a woman's life or mental health is at risk.

