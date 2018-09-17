Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marko Arnautovic sealed the win for the Hammers.
Marko Arnautovic sealed the win for the Hammers.
Soccer

Big-spending Hammers off the mark, Burnley hit rock bottom

17th Sep 2018 10:30 AM

WEST HAM fans finally have something to cheer about as they watched their side finally put three points on the Premier League board - and on their bsss' 65th birthday!

Meanwhile, last season's surprise package Burnley couldn't get their first win of the campaign, as they slumped to yet another loss, this time to newcomers Wolves.

HERE'S A FULL WRAP OF THE OVERNIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION...

WEST HAM 3-1 EVERTON

West Ham ended their early season drought as they won 3-1 at Everton to secure their first points of the English Premier League season.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice on his EPL debut and Marko Arnautovic grabbed the other to give Manuel Pellegrini a much-needed victory and move his side out of the bottom three on his 65th birthday.

Pellegrini was also rewarded for his team selection with Ukraine forward Yarmolenko scoring the first two goals in his first EPL outing for the club.

He opened the scoring after 11 minutes, scoring from close range after good work by Arnautovic. His second goal came 20 minutes later courtesy of a superb left-foot finish.

Everton pulled one back right on half-time through a Gylfi Sigurdsson header but Arnautovic restored the visitors' lead just after the hour with a nice finish to a fine move.

West Ham climbed four places to 16th while Everton, after their first loss under Marco Silva, fell to tenth behind Wolves

- AAP

 

WOLVES 1-0 BURNLEY

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game as newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Victory lifted Wolves into the top half of the table but this result left Burnley still searching for their first league win of the campaign as they equalled a club record run of four successive Premier League defeats.

Wolves dominated and could easily have been at least two goals ahead before Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when he turned in Matt Doherty's cross.

By contrast, Burnley rarely threatened and their only notable chances fell late in the match to Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

- AFP

Related Items

Show More
burnley english premier league everton west ham united wolverhampton wanderers

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Girl, 8, critical after being hit by car

    BREAKING: Girl, 8, critical after being hit by car

    News THE girl's mother was performing CPR as ambulances arrived at the scene near Lismore.

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:42 AM
    Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

    premium_icon Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

    News Love is in the air for these Lismore Swans sweethearts

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

    premium_icon Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

    News "The customers here have welcomed us so well - it's unbelievable”

    'It's terrible': More trees hit in poisoning attack

    premium_icon 'It's terrible': More trees hit in poisoning attack

    News Garden expert from Sydney visits site of Lismore tree poisonings

    Local Partners