Premier League Cup aimed at club teams

National bowler Karen Murphy was one of the top performers in the Australian Sides Championships TRACEY NEARMY

CHANGES made to the Bowls Premier League Cup, replacing preliminary rounds with sectional play, are aimed at encouraging more team entries.

The Cup is an adjunct to the highly successful televised Bowls Premier League, which has staged eight Australia/New Zealand events over the past five years.

The BPL Cup provides an opportunity for club-based teams to progress through various rounds to the national finals to be played in conjunction with the BPL finals at Pine Rivers, Queensland, on November 12-15.

The entry fee for the Cup is $60 a team of up to four players. Prizes for the winners of the sectional play are in excess of $4000 a team.

THE NSW side made a clean sweep of the 2019 Australian Sides Championships, winning the men's Alley Shield and the women's Marj Morris Trophy undefeated.

As the defending overall champions, NSW had seven wins from as many matches over four days, dropping just 2.5 rink points in women's play, and 5.5 points in the men's.

Queensland was second in both men's and women's; South Australia was third in the men's and Western Australia was third in the women's.

Karen Murphy topped the women's skips and Brett Wilkie did it for the men. Wilkie was a late appointment as skip when Nathan Rice withdrew.

THE Brett Duprez NSW Development Series, which showcases some of the state's best juniors in an annual tournament at Taren Point, was won by the Hunter Academy.

Eight competing sides were split into two sections of four with section winners playing off for first place.

Brett Duprez, who retired from representative bowls years ago after a career in which he won Commonwealth Games gold and silver and bronze at world championships, still plays No 1 pennants with Taren Point.

A WOMAN now media head at Swimming Australia and who has held senior communications positions with the Australian men's cricket team and New Zealand Rugby Union, has been appointed to Bowls Australia's board as a non-executive director. She is 38-year-old Kate Hutchison.

Says Bowls Australia president Darryl Clout: "Hutchison's understanding and knowledge of international sport, particularly in public relations, media and communications, will be greatly beneficial to the BA board.”

KYOGLE club's newsy newsletter offers some 'tips of the day'. "Whatever you do, always give 100%,” it says. "Unless you're giving blood.”

And "Never test the depth of a river with both feet”.

On the serious side, it reports a car crashing onto the top green where not an hour before Brian Hyde had been watering.

The Kyogle women bowlers have a mixed charity day coming up on May 29, starting at 9.30am. All proceeds will go to the local RFS and Aged Care.

Bowlers and non-bowlers are welcome. The $15 entry includes green fees and a sausage sizzle. To take part, phone the club on 6632 1108, Jacquelene on 0414906832 or Gwen on 0490107355.

SOUTH Lismore is running a tournament tomorrow (Anzac Day) at which non-bowlers will be welcome. It's a fund-raiser for Legacy.

Two games of two sets of five ends will start at 12.30pm. A tie-breaker will be used if necessary.

After these games there'll be snacks then the top eight teams will play one-end shootouts with the losers dropping out.

These eight teams will collect prizemoney and there'll be a prize for the top-ranked team containing a non-bowler that doesn't make the top eight. Add a spider and raffles and it'll be a fun day. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for Under-18s.

Lismore Heights' Anzac Day Shield is a mixed three-bowl triples single entry event.

The Heights also have a men's three-bowl pairs tourney on Friday, May 17, starting at 1pm with the bell at 4.30. Winners to play winners, losers to play losers. There's $600 in prizemoney (subject to entry numbers). Entries will close on May 15.

A "SHORT-TERM fix” is how Bowls Queensland president Peter Williamson sees some programs being introduced by clubs to build membership in the northern state.

"Some clubs have programs such as Jack Attack in place which is great and has the advantage of bringing people to the clubs,” he says in the state magazine Queensland Bowler.

"However, unless work is done to convert those people into playing on a continual basis, it is seen as a short-term fix.”

MY VIEW: ON WOMEN'S PENNANTS

IT”S long been a bugbear in the women's game. Their pennants are played midweek and that prevents those who work during the week from joining in.

Now their state body has seen the light and is starting up a competition of weekend pennants.

Starting date has not been announced but Women's Bowls NSW has declared entries open for what it describes as 'an exciting initiative'.

It asks its members to get a team together and submit it to their district. Closing date for entries is May 31.

It reminds clubs that as this is a state event, districts are required to participate.

The new competition should infuse new life into women's bowls. Many younger women have a weekday job and will be attracted by the availability of a prestige competition in which they can take part.

Women's pennants, the midweek kind, can show the men a thing or two. Whereas the men's pennants drag on for 10 weeks or so with only Saturday play, the women play twice a week and it's all over in a month.