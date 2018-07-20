'Confident, resilient': High praise for junior soccer stars

SOUTHERN Cross University academy teams enjoyed a winning week at the Gold Coast Premier Invitational junior soccer tournament, taking out two cups, three second placings and three individual trophies.

The Premier Invitational was first contested in 2012 and this year more than 100 teams came from as far away as New Zealand, the Sunshine Coast, Sydney and Brisbane.

Southern Cross University 15 years boys team kicked off the tournament, taking out the oldest division by beating Gold Coast Knights and Gold Coast Magic in the finals.

Captain Zahi Addis was named the tournament's most valuable player while teammate Theo Clarke won the Golden Boot trophy for most goals.

"I am really proud of the quality of football our Under-15s played during the tournament and across the season so far," academy technical director James Gow said.

"Coach Steve Morrissey has instilled confidence and resilience in the team and they are blending together to play some very exciting attacking football."

In other divisions, SCU added three second placings and two third placings as well as Oliver Rixon being named most valuable player in the 13 years division after playing in the 13s and the 15s.

The Southern Cross University 12 years girls capped a great week with an exciting win over Robina in the final after eliminating tournament favourite University of Queens- land in the semi.

"We are especially pleased for the girls who improved every day of the tournament," general manager Scott Collis said.

"The girls stormed into the final and after going behind showed incredible tenacity to score a late equaliser and force a penalty shootout win.

"It was a wonderful reward for the commitment of the team and their coaches Elsa Mangan, James Rowe and Lachlan Buckley."