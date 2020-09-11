LETTERS: Premier displays COVID double standards

YOUR Editorial (C-M, Sep 10) concerning the seemingly "double standards" of the Palaszczuk government giving Hollywood A-list actor Tom Hanks a border exemption was correct.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is making a mockery of her power and that of her government by granting a border exemption "free pass" to Hanks and his film production crew to stay in quarantine at a more luxurious hotel in contradiction of supposed coronavirus rules.

Palaszczuk has no credibility on this issue, with the making up of COVID-19 quarantine rules on an ad hoc basis and seemingly at the whim of the state's most powerful politician. This is rank hypocrisy writ large for all Queenslanders to see.

As your Editorial noted, "Ms Palaszczuk may be technically correct in saying no rules were broken or bent for Hanks - but that's only because the government appears to be making up the rules as it goes."

Moving into warmer weather our tourism industry is being hamstrung by a Premier who seems hellbent on keeping our border closed for clearly political reasons.

Hollywood A-listers aside, ordinary Queenslanders want some consistency on the border issue.

For the sake of our state's economy, the border must reopen sooner rather than later.

Paul Henderson, Wynnum

I GIVE the Premier credit for the border closure but I strongly suggest that she and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young are hypocritical in the manner in which certain people are being treated.

I suggest that the reason certain citizens are acting in a way that is inappropriate to the pandemic and laws is that they feel that there is a law for one and a law for others.

Tom Steindl, Bundaberg

IT IS not bad enough that the Premier has resorted to deflecting questions by stating that quarantine decisions are made by a functionary, the Chief Health Officer.

What is worse is that compassion and common sense have taken a back seat to naked politics.

The Premier has determined that making the state a sports hub is an election winner.

Unless you are a footballer, Hollywood star or celebrity, forget about gaining any exemption.

We all have a solemn duty to ensure Labor gets the message at the election that this kind of tawdry politics does not pass the pub test.

Public servants advise, but the call is the Premier's.

If she is unwilling to lead, she should get out of the way for someone who will.

John McLeod, Maroochydore

THERE'S a baffling lack of logic and common sense in the arguments put forward in favour of relaxing COVID restrictions.

Perhaps the silliest is the suggestion that lower infection rates justify easing off.

But the lower rates exist solely because of the restrictions.

The madness is akin to taking one's foot off the brake of a car sliding towards a cliff - because we're already slowing down.

Less immediately questionable is the idea that opening up will bolster the economy. It sounds sensible, but when the infection rates go up twenty-fold, people won't go to work because they are sick, because they are tending the sick, or because they fear getting sick.

Bars and restaurants might be open, but who will go if there's a fair chance that it will kill you.

The numbers are in, based on a study by a global accounting firm.

Australia under lockdown -

30 deaths per million people. Last quarter the economic contraction was 7 per cent.

In the UK, under fairly lax rules - 600 deaths per million people. Last quarter the economic contraction was 22 per cent.

That's the reality that conservative commentators won't face up to.

Then again, there's an election coming, and these pundits love to tell us about people trying to make political gain from the pandemic.

Stephen Morgan, Carina Heights

********

BIGGER PICTURE DISTORTED

FRANCIS Carroll (Letters, Sep 9) criticises Mike O'Connor's column the previous day in which he pointed out that the Palaszczuk government has deferred providing full budget figures until after the state election to hide its "economic woes".

Carroll claims O'Connor misses the bigger picture that the federal government has also postponed its budget.

Talk about bigger picture. How convenient for him to forget the Federal Government is not heading to an election in October.

I believe there is a marked and important difference, particularly so that voters are more aware of the state's economic position before they head to the polls.

Peter Hammond, Ormiston

TWO of your contributors, Donald Maclean (Letters, Sep 8) and Francis Carroll, referred to "the big picture".

In my youth I thought it referred to a drive-in theatre.

I have worked for a few employees including myself for a little over 50 years and in that time have asked numerous colleagues if they have seen "the big picture".

Alas, no one was able to assist me. In my latter years I have formed the opinion "the big picture" does not exist and is merely a patronising and pontifical manner of saying "I know more than you".

Paul McEllister, Bongaree

Domestic violence is out of control.

DVOS DON'T STOP CYCLE OF VIOLENCE

I NOTE your story (C-M, Sep 10) on police undertaking an operation to address the cycle of domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Orders are not worth the paper they are written on.

The only way to stop the perpetrator of domestic violence is for the police to arrest him or her and put them through the criminal courts with the first offence.

Jail time and shaming publicly is what they deserve.

Most know they can continually get away with their despicable behaviour.

DVOs are a joke. Referring the perpetrator to "support agencies" will do nothing, particularly to those who flout the law and continue their abusive behaviour regardless.

Some have medieval attitudes towards their partners and children which no amount of counselling will correct.

Our legal system needs a dramatic overhaul.

Police arrest criminals who assault, steal, murder and rob, but those whose crimes are of a family nature are hit with a generally useless piece of paper.

It might as well be a feather.

Julie Tadman, Wamuran

NO DISRESPECT BY SURFERS

THE surfers at Greenmount on Wednesday (C-M, Sep 10) were not being disrespectful to shark attack victim Nick Slater nor were they being reckless.

They were doing what we surfers do, chasing the waves when the swell is up.

You would never enter the water if you allowed the fear of sharks to deter you.

A motorist driving down a road where a recent fatal accident occurred is not showing disrespect or being reckless.

Driving on the road scares me more than entering the water.

Chris McGetrick, Yeppoon

THE death of a surfer from a shark attack and the outpouring has been out of kilter with other deaths.

Yet there are those who would kill every shark.

If only the regular slaughter of those on our roads had the same outpouring we would have a serious attempt to stop this carnage.

There was a time when it was open season on sharks.

Thankfully these days surfers are more attuned to accepting they are in the sharks' home unlike years ago.

Unfortunately there are those who would kill everything in our oceans, except for whales.

D.J. Fraser, Currumbin

I WAS sitting on the beach at Surfers Paradise in December 1958 when suddenly I was witnessing a shark attack.

Memories of the frenzied attack about 200 metres from shore and blood in the water have never left me.

Two brave lifesavers raced down the beach on their surfboards and paddled out to assist.

Lifesavers transported the man back to the beach and medical assistance but he had died from loss of blood.

This week's attack at Greenmount Beach sounds familiar.

My sincere sympathies to this man's family and friends.

Eileen Mellor, Gayndah

