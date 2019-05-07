Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no meeting with Adani before approvals are finalised. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no meeting with Adani before approvals are finalised. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Business

'Nothing extraordinary': Premier dismisses Adani concerns

by Sarah Vogler
7th May 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI will not score a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss its Galilee Basin project until after its approvals have been finalised.

Ms Palaszczuk today dismissed the Indian miner's concerns about what it sees as hoops it is having to jump through to get its Carmichael coal mine approved.

Adani last week estimated the project could be delayed up to five years after the Department of Environment demanded the company count the precise number of black-throated finches on its 44,700-hectare site among other conditions.

Ms Palaszczuk said there was nothing extraordinary about the process Adani was being put through.

"These are processes that every resource company wanting to invest in Queensland has to go through," she said.

"These processes are just the normal processes of government."

Adani has written to the Premier with its concerns.

When asked if she would meet with the company, Ms Palaszczuk said not until after the project had been "ticked off".

"We have different agencies, I have ministers that are available to meet.

"Once all the approvals are ticked off then I meet with companies."

Ms Palaszczuk said the timing of the Department of Environment's meeting with Adani last week - in the middle of the Federal Election campaign - was a matter for the department.

"This is an independent regulator. We don't decide the timing of when these are released."

adani charmichael mine editors picks

Top Stories

    Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    premium_icon Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    Crime POLICE have chased a driver through several Northern Rivers villages after he refused to stop for a random breath test.

    INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

    premium_icon INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

    News Driver describes 'tar' like mud on Dulguigan Rd

    Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

    premium_icon Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

    Health Nurses attempt to close beds at hospital over staffing issues

    • 7th May 2019 12:00 PM
    65 driver's licences suspended for positive drug tests

    premium_icon 65 driver's licences suspended for positive drug tests

    Crime Some 65 people lost their licences during a RDT

    • 7th May 2019 1:46 PM