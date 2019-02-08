Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a press conference following a Queensland Disaster Management Committee meeting in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Politics

Premier on floodwater release: Council ‘own that dam’

by Gerard Cockburn
8th Feb 2019 10:12 AM
THE QUEENSLAND government has deflected blame of the flood mitigation strategy onto the Townsville City Council saying "they own that dam."

In an interview this morning with Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was asked if they should of released water from the Ross River dam earlier, as an attempt to ease flooding.

"Should you have opened those floodgates earlier and more often to prevent some of that flooding?" Barr asked.

Ms Palaszczuk responded by deflecting the question saying the Ross River dam was a Townsville City Council asset.

"You should direct that question to the Townsville City Council because they own that dam," she said.

"They are the asset owner of that dam."

Ms Barr then pressed the premier asking if she was deflecting responsibility onto the council.

"So are you blaming them Premier," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk responded with a "no" and reiterated that the state government and local council are working together in the clean up.

"We are saying that we are working together now for the recovery," she said.

Queensland State Government will conduct a full review into the Townsville flood and whether floodgates should have been opened earlier.

