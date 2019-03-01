Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed a recovery coordinator to support the Northern Rivers after mass flooding caused severe damage across the region.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed a recovery coordinator to support the Northern Rivers after mass flooding caused severe damage across the region. Claudia Jambor
Politics

Premier comes to town, what announcements will she make?

Aisling Brennan
by
1st Mar 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is heading to Lismore today as she amps up her whirlwind election campaign.

With three weeks to go until the March 23 NSW State election, the Premier is returning to the Northern Rivers for a series of announcements alongside Lismore MP Thomas George and Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin.

Ms Berejiklian will be meeting with the Lismore City Council, Lismore Flood Citizens Review Group and Lismore Chamber of Commerce to make an announcement about the flood mitigation plan for Lismore this afternoon.

The Premier will also be making a funding announcement for the Lismore Lions Club and Tenterfield Transport Museum today.

Ms Berejiklian was also expected to visit Bangalow Hotel this afternoon with Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin but the event has been postponed until another time, which is yet to be confirmed.

gladys berejiklian lismore city coucil lismore flood northern rivers politics nsw state election 2019 thomas george
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    premium_icon Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    Crime THE pair were arrested at Broken Head on Wednesday afternoon after Victorian police sought help in finding them.

    5 fantastic things to do this weekend

    premium_icon 5 fantastic things to do this weekend

    Whats On From a fitness challenge to a tantra festival

    • 1st Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Firefighters battle garage burn

    premium_icon Firefighters battle garage burn

    News Garage fire in coastal town

    'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    premium_icon 'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    News Court awards costs to Esther Rockett in failed defamation case