Premier comes to town, what announcements will she make?

Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed a recovery coordinator to support the Northern Rivers after mass flooding caused severe damage across the region.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed a recovery coordinator to support the Northern Rivers after mass flooding caused severe damage across the region. Claudia Jambor

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is heading to Lismore today as she amps up her whirlwind election campaign.

With three weeks to go until the March 23 NSW State election, the Premier is returning to the Northern Rivers for a series of announcements alongside Lismore MP Thomas George and Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin.

Ms Berejiklian will be meeting with the Lismore City Council, Lismore Flood Citizens Review Group and Lismore Chamber of Commerce to make an announcement about the flood mitigation plan for Lismore this afternoon.

The Premier will also be making a funding announcement for the Lismore Lions Club and Tenterfield Transport Museum today.

Ms Berejiklian was also expected to visit Bangalow Hotel this afternoon with Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin but the event has been postponed until another time, which is yet to be confirmed.