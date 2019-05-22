Premier caves in to pressure over Adani

UPDATE 12.30PM: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says "enough is enough".

Speaking at Hay Point Coal Terminal south of Mackay this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said she was fed up with the processes involving the major coal project.



"I think that the community is fed up with the processes, I know I'm fed up with the processes and my local members are fed up with the processes," she said.



"We need some certainty and we need some time frames. Enough is enough.



"What I'm asking today is for the two parties, Adani and the independent regulator, to sit down tomorrow with the coordinator general and work up a definitve timeframe on decisions around these two outstanding reports.



"I want a timeline, hopefully agreed to by all of the parties, by Friday so I can release that to the public so the community has certainty, I have certainty and everybody has certainty for the process forward.



"I think enough is enough and I hope that both parties will accept this way forward in the best interests of Queensland."



Ms Palaszczuk also apologies on behalf of Queensland Labor, for the Federal Election result.



"I'm sorry Labor let you down, I'm sorry that happened," Ms Palaszczuk said.



"But I'm not going to let Queensland down. I am always going to stand up for this state and people know my fundamental commitment to this state and the people that are employed in all of the different sectors of the community that contribute to growing our state."

UPDATE: Speaking at Hay Point near Mackay, the Premier has demanded a timeline by Friday for the Adani project to get off the ground.

The Coordinator-General and an independent regulator will meet with Adani tomorrow to establish the timeline.

The Premier has said she will release the timeline to the public once she has reviewed it.

EARLIER: IT is understood the Queensland Premier has caved to pressure over the Adani mine and has announced a timeline for the approvals process at Hay Point this morning.

More information will be made available when it comes to hand.

Adani chief executive Lucas Dow said he yesterday wrote to all State Labor Members of Parliament, requesting an urgent meeting to understand their position on the Carmichael Project, and whether they are willing to take action and demonstrate their support for jobs for Queenslanders.

"Queenslanders have made it clear that they want and support coal mining and projects like ours. We have had overwhelming support from Queenslanders wanting the Carmichael Project to proceed and to proceed immediately," he said.

"Any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support of the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises. The only way for the Queensland Labor Government to demonstrate their support of the coal mining industry and our project is to announce the finalisation and approval of the two outstanding management plans.

"Anything less, even if they approve just one of the plans, is yet another political stunt that fails to back coal mining and our project.

"We have given the State Members all the facts, demonstrating we are ready to begin, provided the outstanding management plans are finalised by the Queensland Labor Government once and for all.

"We are looking forward to hearing what the Premier has to say this morning at 10.30am. We hope that we, along with the rest of Queensland will not be disappointed.

"It's time for the Queensland Labor Government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with delivering these jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"It is time to get the Carmichael Project done."