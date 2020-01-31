Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier blasts Federal Government on virus threat

by Jack McKay
31st Jan 2020 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A FRUSTRATED Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken a swipe at the Federal Government's handling of the coronavirus threat, saying the State needs to know who was on board the flights of those infected in Queensland.

It comes after a second person who was in a Chinese tour group in Queensland tested positive to the deadly disease last night.

What's next for 157 passengers on Tiger Air coronavirus flight

Health chief granted emergency powers

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said the State Government needed the Federal Government to provide the contact details of those who were travelling with the tour group.

"The tour group that arrived, they arrived into Melbourne," she said.

"Only the Federal Government has the details on their incoming boarding card of who they are, where they are staying and their mobile phone contact numbers.

"We need to contact those people. "I don't know at the moment in Queensland where people from the Hubei province currently are because the Federal Government has that information.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a meeting of the Queensland Disaster Management Committee yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a meeting of the Queensland Disaster Management Committee yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew

"I'm sorry to say this, but I'm frustrated at the lack of information coming from the Federal Government."

Ms Palaszczuk said if she was in Scott Morrison's shoes, she would be calling a Cabinet meeting immediately to work on a national response.

"I don't believe we have enough senior people who are actually being on the federal hook-ups," she said.

"I think the federal government should immediately recall their Cabinet and I think they should have an immediate meeting with the premiers.

"The Federal Government is focused on bringing Australia home, which is all well and good.

"But we now have confirmed cases now in Australia.

"We need to contain this now and we need everyone focused on this."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus premier annastacia palaszczuk queensland labor queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

        premium_icon Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

        News THE service for the respected Bundjalung artist is being held at Wardell.

        Teens reached 190km/h in dangerous police pursuit

        premium_icon Teens reached 190km/h in dangerous police pursuit

        News FOUR teenagers will face court today charged over their alleged roles in several...

        Rocky Creek Dam tested for traces of toxic substance

        premium_icon Rocky Creek Dam tested for traces of toxic substance

        News TESTING was completed last week, after concerns were raised about the possibility...

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        News POLICE will allege the Evans Head woman fraudulently transferred the funds from her...