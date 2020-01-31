Premier blasts Federal Government on virus threat

A FRUSTRATED Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken a swipe at the Federal Government's handling of the coronavirus threat, saying the State needs to know who was on board the flights of those infected in Queensland.

It comes after a second person who was in a Chinese tour group in Queensland tested positive to the deadly disease last night.

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said the State Government needed the Federal Government to provide the contact details of those who were travelling with the tour group.

"The tour group that arrived, they arrived into Melbourne," she said.

"Only the Federal Government has the details on their incoming boarding card of who they are, where they are staying and their mobile phone contact numbers.

"We need to contact those people. "I don't know at the moment in Queensland where people from the Hubei province currently are because the Federal Government has that information.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a meeting of the Queensland Disaster Management Committee yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew

"I'm sorry to say this, but I'm frustrated at the lack of information coming from the Federal Government."

Ms Palaszczuk said if she was in Scott Morrison's shoes, she would be calling a Cabinet meeting immediately to work on a national response.

"I don't believe we have enough senior people who are actually being on the federal hook-ups," she said.

"I think the federal government should immediately recall their Cabinet and I think they should have an immediate meeting with the premiers.

"The Federal Government is focused on bringing Australia home, which is all well and good.

"But we now have confirmed cases now in Australia.

"We need to contain this now and we need everyone focused on this."