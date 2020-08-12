Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Premier has hinted that there is a chance of a hard border lockdown if NSW cases head north beyond Newcastle. Police and army at the Queensland border. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
The Premier has hinted that there is a chance of a hard border lockdown if NSW cases head north beyond Newcastle. Police and army at the Queensland border. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
News

Premier begged to ‘please move the border checkpoint south’

Javier Encalada
12th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot wrote to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, urgently requesting the Queensland/NSW border checkpoint be moved south to allow for a Queensland/Northern NSW COVID-free zone.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS: No doctors at hospital in emergency department

"The Queensland Premier has previously requested this action and it is urgently needed to protect the health and safety of our residents in northern NSW.

"It is also vitally important to have the border checkpoint in Northern NSW so that locals can access southern QLD for their work, study, medical and family commitments.

"The Queensland Government has stated they are also considering a hard border closure due to the increases in COVID-19 cases in NSW. If this hard border closure occurs the residents of northern NSW would be much better placed to be included in a Queensland/Northern NSW COVID-free zone.

"I've written to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on behalf of our community requesting that, as a matter of urgency, she allows the Queensland/NSW border checkpoint be moved south into Northern NSW," the federal MP said.

 

Richmond MP Justine Elliot
Richmond MP Justine Elliot

 

Tweed councillor James Owen called on the NSW Premier to impose intrastate travel restrictions from NSW COVID-19 hot spots to protect rural and regional areas such as the Tweed Shire.

"While the Tweed Shire is well and truly open for business, we do not want travellers from hot spots in NSW visiting us right now," he said.

"I am concerned that an outbreak here in the Tweed Shire would be catastrophic for our personal lives, our local health system, and our local economy. It is more important than ever we give each other, and our local businesses, the support needed to get us through these difficult times," he said.

Tweed Shire councillor James Owen.
Tweed Shire councillor James Owen.
border bubble coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustweed james owen nsw qld border richmond mp justine elliot
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resignation was a ‘no confidence’ vote in leadership

        Premium Content Resignation was a ‘no confidence’ vote in leadership

        News THE former Lismore councillor has quit local politics, saying he was sick of going backwards, not forward.

        • 12th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
        Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        Premium Content Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        News Police said the pub owner failed to register a COVID-19 safety plan

        Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        Premium Content Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        News A LISMORE doctor has slammed the Queensland Government, claiming they are risking...

        The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        Premium Content The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        News ONE of the contestants in The Bachelor 2020, which starts tonight, is a familiar...