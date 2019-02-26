Premier, mothers pay tribute to brothers

Townsville mothers have paid tribute to Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, by laying flowers and toys. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Townsville mothers have paid tribute to Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, by laying flowers and toys. Picture: Alix Sweeney

MOTHER Leanne Paul said the deaths of Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, was not just a loss for the family but for the whole community as well.

The bodies of the two young boys were recovered from the Ross River this morning after a desperate overnight search.

"I'm a parent, my kids are much older, but you don't have don't to be a parent to really feel for these people.

"These little fellas … it was just a misadventure, boys being boys they've gone looking for a play and a good time.

"They've gone looking for an adventure and unfortunately is the outcome they've had

"It's just really sad."

Ms Paul was among about 40 people who brought flowers down to the Ross River.

"It just represents our family … you put yourself in their shoes and you just think what if it happened to us. We just really feel for them," she said.

Ms Paul said the deaths of the brothers would really hit home and impact the city.

"I truly believe it takes a village, a whole community to raise kids," she said.

"It's everyone's responsibility to look after these little ones, no matter what age they are.

"Now is the time to really support the family and honour the memories that the family and loved ones will have for these little guys."

Ms Paul, who is a teacher, said the school community would feel the loss.

"I've taught at that school and I can just imagine how they're feeling, their little classmates, they'll all be having a really hard time at the moment and it will just take time to get through," she said.

"The family and loved ones needs to know that everyone is behind them, everyone sends their love and support.

"Anyone that's got a heart will be touched by the situation."

Ms Paul said it was "awesome" to know so many people were involved in the search last night.

"I know a lot of people were monitoring to see how things were going and then we wake up this morning to the sad news, it's just terrible," she said.

Ms Paul who has two kids, 12 and 16 in high school, said this was what her family woke up talking about this morning.

"I just wanted to bring down the flowers from our family to theirs," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk paid tribute to the two brothers Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, found dead in Ross River today.

She said it was a "tragic" incident following the devastating floods at the start of the month.

"Tragic news this morning that the bodies of two young boys were found in the Ross River in Townsville," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The hearts of all Queenslanders go out to their family and community for this unimaginable and heartbreaking loss."

Lauren Brennan, part of the Townsville Community Justice Group, leaves flowers by the scene. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lauren Brennan, part of the Townsville Community Justice Group, also paid tribute to the two children.

"We just wanted to show them that the community does care," she said.

"The lives of these two boys are important and it's tragic."

Ms Brennan said by leaving the flowers it showed the community cared.

"My heart really breaks for the family," she said.

On behalf of the city and the Townsville Community Justice Group Ms Brennan gave her condolences to the family.

"The community does care and we just hope that you're surrounded by love and support during this time."