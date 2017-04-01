Pregnant woman winched out of water

Helicopter rescue have been a critical part of the emergency service response at Lismore overnight.

AMISDT rising floodwaters, a 26-week pregnant woman was winched out of her home in North Lismore late last night.

At 10.30 on Friday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter carefully lifted the woman out of the increasing floods which have deluged the town.

Westpac Helicopter spokesman Roger Fry said the mission was one of several they undertook in the flooded region.

"Last night we had a mission to pick up a woman who was 26 weeks pregnant and required recovery as there was water in her house,” he said.

"We winched her up on board last night about 10.30pm above the power lines and then took her to Lismore Base Hospital.”

Mr Fry said their next mission involved transferring a very ill person from Byron Bay to the Gold Coast.

"We are now waiting on a possible job to Coraki with a four-year-old boy with a fractured leg to take him to Lismore Base Hospital,” he said.

"We expect more missions as more floodwaters start moving into other areas.”

Mr Fry said another medical helicopter from Sydney has joined in the emergency efforts and is operating out of Ballina.