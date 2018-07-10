Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman assaulted during handbag snatch

by Angelo Risso
10th Jul 2018 5:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A heavily pregnant woman has suffered cuts and abrasions after a man dragged her down a concrete walkway while snatching her handbag in Sydney's west.

The 23-year-old woman, who is nine months pregnant, was walking from Canley Vale Station to meet her husband last night when her bag was snatched.

The alleged thief ran off but a passer-by chased the offender before losing him when he started to cut through backyards.

The offender has been described as being aged in his 20s with a medium build and short brown hair, wearing a grey tracksuit top with blue stripes.

assault editors picks handbag snatch pregnant woman robbery

Top Stories

    Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    premium_icon Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    News HE COULD have bought a house, a fancy car or even his own yacht. But David Lindsay had a different dream.

    'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    premium_icon 'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    Crime Hostilities turned this Lismore man's dream job into a nightmare

    58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    premium_icon 58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    Property Council has approved the stage, land is expected to sell out quickly

    Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

    premium_icon Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

    News Residents have called for info on how noisy upgraded highway will be

    Local Partners