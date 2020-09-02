Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

by Erin Lyons
2nd Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

 

A 46-year-old man will face court today accused of violently assaulting several members of the public at random, including a woman who is seven months pregnant.

Officers who were patrolling Corrimal St, in Wollongong, just before midday on Tuesday spotted a man who was allegedly punching members of the public.

Police were told he deliberately barged into the pregnant woman knocking her into a fence. She escaped unharmed.

The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google
The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google

There were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment, before being transported to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

More Stories

assault crime nsw pregnant woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'TRAUMATIC': Accused filmed overdose, sent to partner

        Premium Content 'TRAUMATIC': Accused filmed overdose, sent to partner

        News A man on bail for a domestic violence offence allegedly sent the mother of his child a video of him overdosing. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

        IT HURTS: $150m in construction could grind to a halt

        Premium Content IT HURTS: $150m in construction could grind to a halt

        News Up to 1000 tradies can’t cross the NSW-Qld border each day

        Five reasons to keep border shut even when Qld wants it open

        Premium Content Five reasons to keep border shut even when Qld wants it open

        News You can tell a Queenslander by the way they can’t handle roundabouts

        'Soul destroying': Rugby club pushed to brink over project

        Premium Content 'Soul destroying': Rugby club pushed to brink over project

        News Plans for new clubhouse have been in pipeline for more than 10 years