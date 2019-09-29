Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was airlifted to hospital but died after giving birth.
The woman was airlifted to hospital but died after giving birth.
News

Pregnant woman dies after falling from car

by Staff writers AAP
29th Sep 2019 6:10 AM

A pregnant woman has died after falling from a moving car in Melbourne's northwestern suburbs.

The 32-year-old woman died in hospital after delivering a baby, who remains in a critical condition, via C-section on Saturday.

According to police, the man - who is believed to have been known to the victim - was threatening to assault the woman at a home in Keilor Downs just before 1pm, the ABC reported.

"The incident continued in a car and the victim has fallen onto the road as the car was driving around a corner," a police spokeswoman said.

The woman was flown to hospital but died after giving birth.
The woman was flown to hospital but died after giving birth.

The pregnant woman was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where she died on Saturday evening.

Items were seen scattered across the road near the scene on Saturday afternoon as police investigated the area.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

For support please contact 1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732 or Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

death editors picks falling from car pregnant woman

Top Stories

    20 top pics from the Master Games

    premium_icon 20 top pics from the Master Games

    News 11th Lismore Workers Master Games: 1670 competitors across 13 different sports.

    Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

    premium_icon Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

    Whats On Ticket are now on sale for the traditional New Year's festival

    Holiday plans not impacted by erosion at popular beach accom

    premium_icon Holiday plans not impacted by erosion at popular beach accom

    Environment A BUSY beach in Byron Bay was severely eroded earlier this year

    Aspiring young filmmakers get top-shelf training

    premium_icon Aspiring young filmmakers get top-shelf training

    Council News Richmond Valley youths could become the next Baz Luhrmann