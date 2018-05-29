Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Detectives allege that a pregnant 33-year-old Goonellabah driver returned a positive reading to methamphetamine.
Lismore Detectives allege that a pregnant 33-year-old Goonellabah driver returned a positive reading to methamphetamine.
Crime

Pregnant driver tests positive to ice

29th May 2018 5:30 AM

CHARGES may be laid against a pregnant Goonellabah woman after she tested positive to ice during a roadside breath test.

Lismore Detectives will allege that at 10am on Monday, they pulled over a pregnant 33-year-old Goonellabah woman who had just attended Lismore Local Court.

The woman returned a positive reading to methamphetamine and was arrested.

Asecondary test also proved positive to the drug and the woman made admissions to using ice.

Her license was suspended for 24 hours.

Charges may be laid pending the result of the secondary analysis.

drugs and alcohol goonellabah ice lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    100-year-old historic church up for sale

    premium_icon 100-year-old historic church up for sale

    Property THIS charming building - which is the oldest church in the area - would suit a buyer with a bit of imagination.

    BIG SPENDERS: G'bah leads the way in online shopping

    premium_icon BIG SPENDERS: G'bah leads the way in online shopping

    News Fashion, homewares, appliances? What we're really buying online

    Huge $2.2 million Keno win for Ballina great grandmother

    premium_icon Huge $2.2 million Keno win for Ballina great grandmother

    News A quick trip to the RSL became a life-changing experience

    How you can win $3000 for your local school

    How you can win $3000 for your local school

    News Support your school with this new program

    • 29th May 2018 7:30 AM

    Local Partners