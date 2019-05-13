Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Predator Part 4: Girl in the cupboard
Crime

PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

Michelle Gately
by
13th May 2019 1:00 AM

In 2003, convicted child killer Leonard John Fraser was back before court accused of murdering three women and a teenager.

But his trial was about to become international news for the most bizarre reason: one of the victims had just come back to life.

Soon everyone would know about Natasha Ryan, the girl who hid from the world for five years as her parents and friends mourned her 'death'.

In this episode, criminologist Dr Wayne Petherick also explains the traits of a psychopath and we examine how the law failed Fraser's victims.

More Stories

Show More
leonard john fraser natasha ryan predator podcast true crime australia

Top Stories

    $2.5m medical centre to be a 'show-piece of architecture'

    premium_icon $2.5m medical centre to be a 'show-piece of architecture'

    News LISMORE'S growing health precinct will gain a new eye clinic near the hospital.

    How much should our councillors get paid?

    premium_icon How much should our councillors get paid?

    Council News Some big decisions will be made at tonight's meeting

    Courts to sit for an extra 200 days a year

    premium_icon Courts to sit for an extra 200 days a year

    Crime More than 200 sitting days will be added to Northern Rivers courts

    11 fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon 11 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From Beef Week to Gemfest