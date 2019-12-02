Historic collection saved from fires twice in two weeks

TWICE in two weeks the efforts of firefighters and locals have prevented the New Italy Museum from burning to the ground.

Museum committee secretary Peter Blackwood said he is proud of what he called the heroic efforts of locals and Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue members whose quick-thinking prevented embers and sparks from spreading from the nearby bush to the building situated around 35km south of Lismore.

Mr Blackwood also thanked locals and members of the State Emergency Service who helped to quickly and carefully pack up and remove treasures in case the fires broke through at a later date.

Mr Blackwood said he was informed there was a window of opportunity and after a call out, "an amazing group of volunteers came to our aid", he said.

"From SES members from Woodburn, Broadwater and Ballina to locals, to descendants especially those who rushed down from the Gold Coast to help save their family's heirlooms, thank you."

Last week Mr Blackwood said many firefighters were using the museum's carpark as a staging ground.

He said the whole community were grateful for the work the firefighters from all agencies were doing to keep the tight-knit community safe.

"We truly appreciate the assistance we received," he said.

Mr Blackwood said the committee decided to continue the temporary closure the Casa Vecchia Italian Gift Shop, but he said the shop has since reopened.

On November 29 Mr Blackwood said they were open for Christmas shopping.

"Here at Historic New Italy, although we are a bit charred around the edges," he said.

"Now it is back to business as normal."